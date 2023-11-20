Citypress boosts diversity work with higher education partnership
Manchester-headquartered comms agency Citypress has joined forces with higher education provider University Academy 92 to help create diverse routes into business, the media and digital industries.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>