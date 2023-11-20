PRSA releases guidelines on ethical use of AI

The guidance was created through the lens of the organization's code of ethics.

NEW YORK: The PRSA has released guidelines on the ethical use of artificial intelligence rooted in the principles of the organization's code of ethics.

Titled Promise and Pitfalls: The Ethical Use of AI for Public Relations Practitioners, the guidelines are meant to serve as a lens for approaching generative AI and AI tools through PRSA’s long standing code of ethics.

“At the start of this year, when we were convening a number of committees on what would be the top issues of the year, AI and mis- and disinformation were the two that emerged consistently,” said PRSA chair Michelle Egan. “The board of ethics and professional standards then went to work, taking the code of ethics and looking at AI through that lens.”

“Members were tentative about ChatGPT and other generative tools and so they were hungry for what's the lane that we should stay in?” she said.

The best practices examine potential ethical issues with the use of AI tools to ensure privacy, fairness and transparency while mitigating potential biases. The guidance encourages members using generative AI tools to validate the source and content of information being presented, stressing the importance of the human element to fact check all generated content. This is stressed specifically for automating or writing government, financial or other sensitive information, acknowledging there is always a margin for error.

PRSA’s board of ethics and professional standards authored the report following extensive research, expert input and peer review, the association said in a statement.

Carilion Clinic corporate communications manager Linda Staley led the efforts as chair of the AI working group alongside fellow PRSA members and fellows Kent State University professor Michele Ewing, Arkansas State University professor of strategic communications Holly Kathleen Hall, joint enabling capabilities command public affairs specialist James Hoeft and Virginia Tech professor of PR and director of graduate studies Cayce Myers.

The guidance builds on works from the PR Council, Chartered Institute of Public Relations, Global Alliance and the Department of Defense about the impact of AI on the PR profession. PR Council issued its guidelines on generatie AI usage in April.

“[The code of ethics] is a hallmark of our organization and what our members commit to and so what this document does is provide guidance directly linked to that code,” Egan said. “We're very deliberate about providing that guidance in a way that's consistent, that's been discussed with experts and well researched and vetted. They'll continue to provide updates as the technology changes.”