Zeno to train employees on antisemitism and Islamophobia amid surge in hate speech

Global CEO Barby Siegel reinforced Zeno’s commitment to tackling all forms of hate in a blog post on Friday.

NEW YORK: Zeno Group will begin staff training on antisemitism and Islamophobia before the end of the year, amid a surge in hate speech on social media platforms, according to an agency spokesperson.

The move comes after Zeno global CEO Barby Siegel said in a blog post Friday that the agency was reviewing its diversity, equity and inclusion approach to “ensure that it adequately and fully addresses antisemitism, Islamophobia and all forms of hate.”

Siegel, a Jewish woman herself, said the “education and training” is designed to increase the firm’s “mutual understanding,” adding that Zeno will continue having “open conversations” to learn from one another.

“We regularly review our DE&I strategy, led by our head of DE&I [Andrea Richardson], to ensure it is reflective of the current social environment and the needs of our employees,” the Zeno spokesperson said via email.

Siegel said Zeno has also signed the Anti-Defamation League Workplace Pledge to Fight Antisemitism, which calls on businesses to update their policies, procedures and practices to address antisemitism at work and in society.

PR firms including Hill & Knowlton, Racepoint Global and Small Girls PR have also signed the ADL pledge, as well as holding companies WPP, Omnicom Group, Interpublic Group and Publicis Groupe.

According to the ADL, antisemitic content increased more than 919% on X, formerly known as Twitter, and 28% on Facebook in the month since October 7, when the Israel-Hamas war began.

“I have often wondered why antisemitism hasn’t been more pronounced in corporate DE&I efforts, including ours at Zeno,” Siegel said. “Over the last several years, as antisemitism was on the rise, I was hesitant to raise this for fear it would be misunderstood, especially during a racially charged time in America.”

She added that now she is “very clear in my view that addressing antisemitism and other discrimination based on one’s faith must be a sustained part of corporate and agency DE&I efforts. Because never again must be never again.”

In its 2023 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, Zeno grew 9% in the U.S., the firm said in a statement. Last year, Zeno’s revenue grew by 16.7% globally and 16% in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.