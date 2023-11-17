A Stanley cup survived a car fire and went viral. Then the brand gave the owner a new vehicle

SEATTLE: After TikToker @danimarielettering posted a video of her Stanley drinking cup fully intact — and still with ice in it — following a fire that destroyed her car, the food and drinkware brand promised to buy her a new vehicle.

In the initial video, the TikToker filmed the remnants of her car, saying, “Everybody is so concerned about if the Stanley spills, but what about if it melts? It was in a fire yesterday and it still has ice in it.”

Her video, posted on Wednesday, quickly went viral, with many people commenting that Stanley should buy a new car for Danielle.

On Thursday, in response, Stanley posted a TikTok video featuring its president, Terence Reilly, thanking Danielle for sharing the video because “it couldn’t be a better example of our product’s quality.”

He added, “We haven’t done this before and we probably won't do it again, but we want to replace your vehicle.”

Danielle made another video on Friday afternoon saying that Stanley’s response almost made her “pass out.” She also thanked the TikTok users who gave Stanley the idea to gift her a new car.

“Helping Danielle has been perhaps the best part of an amazing year for our 110-year-old brand,” Reilly said via email. “For over a century, we've been making products that are built for life and her video showcased our brand and product promise in a way that was both scary but affirming — we're not surprised that her Stanley remained intact. We can't wait to get her into a new vehicle and we're grateful that she's safe.”

