Stand out in a down market with clear messaging

Securing financing for early stage healthcare companies has been challenging the past few years, but 2024 shows signs of promise.

It hasn’t been easy for early stage healthcare companies these last few years. From headlines declaring Groundhog Day for the seemingly continual market slump to looking at the crowded biotech graveyard, it’s been a challenge to secure financing.

That said, it’s almost a new year and 2024 is looking promising: There have been hints of renewed vigor for biotech companies planning to go public within the next six months. But as they look to fill their days with meetings and networking opportunities with investors and strategists, step one must be message development.

Let’s take a look at common audiences and how to best reach them while staying true to your core messages.

Investors: Investors are interested in hearing about the long-term strategy to profitability. This is done by shining the spotlight on the pipeline and exec team. Has the drug been licensed from academia? Are you reaching an underserved population? What are the clinical results? These questions must be addressed.

FDA: When reaching out to clinical audiences such as the FDA, the focus must be on the science. What are the trial results showing? Who is participating in the clinical trials? What is the path toward approval? Messaging can and should be scientific.

Patients: Often — almost always, in fact — patients are the North Star. Whether trying to secure patients for participation in clinical trials or selling newly approved drugs, messaging must be clear and concise. Oftentimes, messaging will share the stories of real patients.

Business development: Pharma companies look to partner with healthcare companies for innovation and scientific advancements. Messaging must focus on areas of unmet need and solving critical patient problems.

While key audiences are specific to each company, the common denominator is clear and compelling core positioning. That positioning will initially capture the attention of your audiences and you can then drill down to the specific drivers. Being in healthcare certainly has its challenges and stresses, but there is no industry that has so many rewards.

Lauren Arnold is a managing director at MacDougall Advisors.