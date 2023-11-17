BerlinRosen Holdings hires Trisha Pascale as first head of analytics and insights

Pascale was Edelman’s SVP of analytics and measurement and most recently worked at The Many.

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen Holdings has hired Trisha Pascale as its first head of analytics and insights.

Pascale started in the role on November 6, reporting to Will Sullivan, chief strategy officer for Message Lab, a content, data and analytics agency that BerlinRosen Holdings acquired in September.

Pascale will unify analytics functions across the BerlinRosen Holdings network, including data-driven strategies, analysis and measurement “to assess and optimize the impact of marketing and communications efforts,” according to a BerlinRosen statement.

Pascale is building out her team and said initially it will have 12 staffers, but it has the potential to “expand exponentially” once clients “get a taste” of what it can do.

“As BerlinRosen Holdings is evolving and bringing data into everything it is doing, the goal is assessing the needs and building something that is truly unique for the agency based in data and strategy,” said Pascale. She added that she wants to make sure data is “infused” throughout everything the company does so it makes smart, strategic decisions based on analytics.

Following a “significant” investment from private equity firm O2 Investment Partners in 2022, BerlinRosen created investment holdings company BerlinRosen Holdings, which aims to develop a roster of leading independent agencies.

BerlinRosen Holdings consists of agencies BerlinRosen, brand consultancy and comms firm Derris, strategic comms and public affairs agency Glen Echo Group, tech and comms shop Inkhouse, Message Lab and comms agency M18

Pascale was most recently group director for creative shop The Many, a role she left a month ago. Pascale said her replacement has not been named. Before that, she was SVP of analytics and measurement at Edelman.

“[Pascale’s] deep industry experience and builder’s mindset positions us to offer our clients the strongest data and insights expertise in the industry,” said Jonathan Rosen, principal at BerlinRosen, in an emailed statement. “We are excited to have her join the team and look forward to the impact she will have on our clients’ success.”