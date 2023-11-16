BlackRock corporate affairs director Dominic McMullan to exit after four years

NEW YORK: BlackRock director of corporate affairs Dominic McMullan is leaving the asset management giant after nearly four years, according to an internal memo seen by PRWeek.

McMullan, who is exiting BlackRock at the end of this week, helped to manage communications for corporate, financial and legal issues, said MD of corporate comms Ed Sweeney, to whom McMullan reported.

“Working in this team for this firm during this period has been a truly formative experience. For better or worse, there is a lot to reflect on and much to be grateful for. I'm hugely appreciative to everyone for making it so memorable,” McMullan said in the memo.

Sweeney, who has worked at BlackRock for nearly a decade, will absorb McMullan’s responsibilities while the firm searches for a “long-term solution.”

“[McMullan] was a great colleague, a trusted adviser and a mentor to many on the team. He will be missed, but we wish him well,” said Sweeney.

This month, McMullan is set to join Miami-based private infrastructure investment firm I Squared Capital, where he will serve as principal for global communications and external affairs. He will report to Sadek Wahba, chairman and managing partner, according to a company spokesman. McMullan will be tasked with “building and running” I Squared’s comms function, he said in the internal memo.

I Squared, which has more than $37 billion in assets, focuses on investing in energy, utilities, telecommunications and transport in the Americas, Europe and Asia, according to its website. The firm works with Brunswick Group.

McMullan and I Squared declined further comment.

Before BlackRock, McMullan was a senior adviser at Copperfield Advisory. He also served as VP and head of corporate communications at flexible workspace company WeWork, which filed for bankruptcy this month.

Earlier in his career, he held senior PR roles at GE and was a director at Brunswick Group, where he spent more than seven years.

BlackRock, one of the world’s leading asset managers, reported a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue to $4.5 billion in Q3. The company’s net income rose 14% to $1.6 billion. The annual letter from its CEO, Larry Fink, is widely read in the business world and discusses issues such as the changing nature of capitalism, ESG, purpose and others.