Dix & Eaton acquires marketing comms consultancy Standing Partnership

Chairman and CEO Chas Withers will oversee both operating groups within Dix & Eaton.

CLEVELAND: Dix & Eaton has acquired St. Louis-based marketing communications consultancy Standing Partnership, effective on November 1.

The agency now has two operating groups encompassing Dix & Eaton and Standing Partnership. The two organizations have similar offerings across marketing communications, PR, sustainability and ESG communications, stakeholder engagement, change communications, crisis comms and issues management.

Initial plans for the new organization include a continued focus on value and excellence for clients and the coordinated pursuit of growth opportunities, especially around Standing Partnership’s strength in driving sales enablement, said Dix & Eaton chairman and CEO Chas Withers.

“This is really a transformational opportunity for two firms to come together and accomplish things we could not do individually,” Withers said. “We’re already doubling down on areas of national distinction in ESG, sales enablement and change management, and building on vertical depth in B2B manufacturing, technology, agriculture and professional services. We’re excited about combining forces to create a Midwestern powerhouse.”

Withers took on the additional role of chairman in March. He now serves as chairman and CEO of the newly formed combined entity.

Standing Partnership CEO and majority owner Melissa Lackey and Dix & Eaton president Lisa Rose have become group presidents for Standing Partnership and Dix & Eaton, respectively.

Dix & Eaton COO and CFO Jim Brown has assumed the same responsibilities for the combined company. Standing Partnership minority owner Julie Steininger now serves as EVP. Withers, Lackey, Rose, Brown and Steininger comprise the executive cabinet for the combined organization.

Dix & Eaton is adding all Standing Partnership associates into its ESOP trust, which converted to a 100% employee stock ownership program in 2014. The combined organization will have more than 70 associates in 10 states across the U.S. with plans to maintain or expand staffing levels while keeping both headquarters in Cleveland and St. Louis.

The entity will rank among the 30 largest agencies in the U.S. and is among the largest 100% employee-owned communications firms in the country, according to the agency.

The companies have been collaborating for more than a decade through their memberships in Worldcom, a global consortium of PR and marketing firms.

The combined organization offers expertise in industries including manufacturing, technology, aviation, specialty chemicals, agribusiness, healthcare and professional services, among others.

Both firm’s brands will remain in place. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Standing Partnership is a St. Louis-based comms consultancy specializing in marketing, sales, customer experience and corporate communications. Clients include AARP, Bayer, and Cisco.

Dix & Eaton is an integrated communications firm located in Cleveland. Its clients include Fortune 100 companies as well as information technology provider CDW Corporation, cargo airline Atlas Air and chemicals company Lubrizol.