Lippe Taylor, Twelvenote launch AI-powered tech and data offering /Prompt

The new team will work with clients from both agencies.

NEW YORK: Lippe Taylor and Twelvenote have launched a service called /Prompt focused on using AI and data science to augment both agencies’ earned creative output.

/Prompt will provide three functions using AI, data analytics and visualization: speed up work by giving creatives an idea to start from; help creatives visualize and expand upon their ideas; and combine comparable sets of data points to create insights.

To illustrate the last function, Paul Dyer, CEO of Lippe Taylor, provided an example of how /Prompt could compare skincare trends on TikTok against certified advice from a credentialed health expert to find the best authority on the topic.

Craig Elimileah, chief creative officer of Lippe Taylor, stated that /Prompt is working with a handful of clients, but declined to name them. In August, Lippe Taylor started a partnership with physician-founded healthcare influencer marketing agency MedFluencers.

/Prompt is comprised of 45 employees who work exclusively on the new team and is overseen by Dyer; Elimileah; David Richeson, chief digital officer; Lori Rubinson, chief client officer; David Marks, COO; and Marissa McKeon, CFO. /Prompt will not have its own clients, but will instead work with any Lippe Taylor or Twelvenote partner that is interested in its services out of Lippe Taylor’s New York office.

“Today’s very different from yesterday in how agencies are being tasked to become more efficient in how they’re creating their assets,” Elimileah said. “The scale and scope of data that’s available to us and our ability to visualize that…it’s unprecedented.”

/Prompt exists as its own team instead of within either agency because assigning the function to a select number of clients would limit its potential, Dyer said.

“The agency teams are at their best when they’re living in the client's world,” he said. “When you’re like that, your use case becomes very specific. You would apply data science analytics, AI, etc. in a very specific way, but the tools we’re talking about and these technologies have endless use cases.”

/Prompt has begun meeting with clients to discuss how it can use its tech expertise to best suit their needs.

Lippe Taylor Group reported a 48% revenue increase to $50 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.