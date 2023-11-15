Period underwear maker Knix sparks conversations about perimenopause

Knix is tackling perimenopause in The Invisible Period campaign to educate women about the transition to menopause.

You may know Knix as the brand that developed a type of “leakproof” underwear that women can wear in addition to, or in lieu of, menstruation products.

Now, Knix is tackling another women’s health concern: perimenopause, or the transitional period of time preceding menopause, which the company believes not enough people are talking about.

In a recently released video to support the effort, Knix aims to shed light on perimenopause, a medical condition marked by decreased estrogen levels, irregular periods and even some mental health symptoms.

“We talk a lot about periods. About our cycle. Every 28 days or so,” the video states. “Decade after decade… Hold on. What is happening?”

The video then runs through a list of symptoms that may appear when perimenopause hits, from hot flashes to anxiety, headaches, sleep issues, mood swings, hair loss and depression.

“We talk a lot about periods, but we don’t talk about this period,” the video concludes.

In a statement, Knix said that despite advances made in women’s health in recent years, perimenopause is a taboo topic.

Because it’s not often discussed, women who begin experiencing it may feel alone, overwhelmed or confused.

Joanna Griffiths, founder and president at Knix, said in a statement that the company wants to position itself as bringing conversations around menstruation and women’s health to the forefront.

In addition to the video, The Invisible Period campaign will feature educational conversations with OBGYN Dr. Ali, psychiatrist Dr. Judith Joseph and relationship expert and sexologist Dr. Jess O’Reilly.

The experts will help educate the audience about the 34 different types of perimenopause symptoms, which can be as specific as brittle nails and vertigo.

Videos and blog posts about various topics, such as managing mental health or fitness and nutrition during perimenopause, can be found on the Knix website.

