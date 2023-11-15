‘DE&I is not just about race’: Calls to reframe and refocus DE&I at AdColor

Speakers at the annual diversity and inclusion-focused conference urged businesses to educate themselves about DE&I, refocus it and tie it to business goals.

“When people think about DE&I, they automatically think about [it] being Black and white, versus the plethora of things that happen under the iceberg,” Adrianne Smith, chief diversity and inclusion officer at FleishmanHillard, said in her opening remarks on a panel at the AdColor conference in Los Angeles on Friday.

According to Smith, there is a stigma that exists in the marketing industry, and corporate America more broadly, that DE&I is simply about race, which makes it easier for organizations to ignore and look past fixing deeper structural problems that affect marginalized groups.

The result of stagnating progress on DE&I puts more at risk than just a company’s employee makeup. In advertising in particular, customer values are changing but “the storytelling is not evolving” with it, Smith added.

Her comments, made during a breakout session about reframing and refocusing industry DE&I efforts, reflected an undertone that permeated on-stage discussions throughout the three-day gathering: Organizations have stalled their DE&I efforts since the racial reckoning of 2020.

The rallying cry comes as DE&I has taken a back seat to economic pressures, with layoffs affecting DE&I roles and diversity in advertising overall waning. Diverse advertising leaders from across the industry dug deep into the barriers companies face in progressing on DE&I, from too much pressure, and often not enough resources, sitting with DE&I leaders to DE&I being treated as an HR function, rather than a core group connected to business goals.

“The pressure that is on [the DE&I lead] to be a crisis negotiator, conflict resolution personnel, the talent person, the comms person…[does not equate] to the pressure of a lot of other business leaders in our companies,” said Channing Martin, global chief diversity and social impact officer at IPG, on the reframing DE&I panel. “So many are looking for us to fail and to find a reason to say that we can't and shouldn't invest toward the work we do."

“We have to build in mechanisms of accountability,” she continued, noting that there are often too many metrics and priorities for which only the DE&I lead is responsible.

Through the conference, the message was clear: The industry must reframe, refocus and restructure DE&I initiatives to reboot stalling progress.

Educate and include

Specifically, speakers made the case that organizations need to educate staff and other leadership on what DE&I is, how it works as a function and make the case for tying its strategies and outcomes to business goals.

As for holding DE&I leaders accountable to business goals, IPG’s Martin suggested creating layers of accountability linked to different business functions, such as having supplier diversity linked to CFO performance, or representation in ads linked to creative performance.

Meanwhile, Tony Hobley, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, urged leaders to “connect the dots” between what a company is doing from a customer-facing perspective to how it's treating diverse employees internally.

“Right now, those two things, in a lot of cases, don't have integrity,” he said.

He added that inclusion should be one of the main priorities for any organization worldwide, as “it is one of the biggest priorities to getting customers and people to come work at your company and stay there.”

Other panelists made similar cases. On a session about amplifying Black and Indigenous Latine voices, Danny Hernandez, global PR director at Wieden + Kennedy, noted that for agencies in particular, retaining diverse talent is a “struggle.”

“We’re so good at hiring people, but it [needs to be] more about keeping them,” he continued, likening the current state of affairs to a revolving door – hire one diverse person, they leave and the agency hires another in their place.

He added that people leave because organizations often erase the nuances that exist within their broader demographic groups. When addressing the Latino community, for instance, most companies depict images of white Latinos, versus Indigenous and Afro-Latino groups .

“We really bet on the Latino community being very together and very nationalistic,” he said. “There are so many commonalities, but there are so many differences as well. The experiences that we share are not [always] the same.”

During the same session, Maria Salmeron Melendez, the 2016 National Hispanic Heritage Foundation Youth Awardee, echoed that the industry, and individuals, need to hold themselves accountable.

“I am wary, a lot of times, of calls for unity among the Latino community that do not make room to address the ‘isms,’” she said.

Do not lead with fear

Other speakers called for advertisers not to shy away from taking strong positions on DE&I, and encouraged DE&I leaders to pursue their goals without fear.

In a session about increasing LGBTQ+ engagement in marketing, Meghan Bartley, director of agencies, brands and engagement at GLAAD Media Institute, shared proprietary research that supports the need for this rallying cry. In 2023, advertisers were more afraid of facing boycotts for including a queer person in their advertising (69%) than not including one.

According to Bartley, the industry also seems to be more afraid of a negative reaction from people outside the LGBTQ+ community than within it. According to the study, executives now feel that advertising to the LGBTQ+ community “doesn’t have enough value given the potential risk,” she explained.

It's a flip from 2021, she said, when advertisers were more afraid of “getting it wrong” by offending the queer community.

But retreating is the wrong approach, she argued, citing other data from GLAAD and Ipsos that shows that queer and non-queer consumers alike want to see LGBTQ+ representation in advertising. More specifically, 75% of non-LGBTQ+ Americans are comfortable seeing queer people in ads, while 70% report wanting to see the community reflected in advertising, sponsorships and hiring.

“Overwhelmingly, we've heard from both ANA AIMM and Ipsos that consumers are more likely to back companies facing boycotts than they are to back the critics,” she said, adding that people “are more likely to stand behind you if you're doing the work, and they're more likely to walk away from you if you back down from that inclusion.”

Companies' retecince around the queer community ties directbly back to the recent controversy surrounding Bud Light, which faced boycotts from both inside and outside the LGBTQ+ community in May when it embraced then later distanced itself from transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The company’s revenue in the U.S. fell more than 10% in the second quarter versus the same period last year as a result of the boycott.

But the threat of backlash shouldn’t stop companies from supporting a community they’ve made commitments to, said Microsoft Advertising U.K.’s regional VP, Ravleen Beeston.

“There's always a backlash…but we've been supporting the community since 1989. We were one of the first companies to introduce sexual orientation into our anti-discrimination policies. And we're not going to stop doing that because of backlash,” Beeston said.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.