Featuring:
-Sinead Norenius, VP of product management, Cision
A world with better content. That is the tagline for BuzzSumo, a content marketing platform that is part of the Cision family and is overseen by Sinead Norenius, VP of product management at Cision. With a promise such as that, it’s not hard to imagine that she would know a thing or two – or a ton more – about influential content.
When you listen to this podcast, you’ll quickly learn that expertise is very real and very powerful.
Authenticity and transparency are two words constantly on the minds and lips of brands and their communicators. They can also be elusive. Norenius devotes attention to how you can focus on both to create genuine connections with your audience.
She also sheds light on a far-too untapped goldmine to reach consumers.
“Micro and nano influencers,” suggests Norenius, “are your C-to-C strategy.” Why? Because “these are consumers with a really loud megaphone.”
Another type of influencer with which all brands must become familiar? Virtual and CGI influencers. If you’re unclear about this, you won’t be after this podcast.
And though it can be very hard to control, user-generated content must be an always-on strategy for communicators, she advises. “Look at it as the ongoing social media conversation in which your brand needs to be involved.”