Omnicom signs AI first-mover deal with Getty

NEW YORK: Omnicom Group has received first-mover access to Generative AI by Getty Images.

The agency holding company is part of the Alpha testing program. It has integrated the generative AI tool into its open operating system, which will allow teams across its agency network to responsibly create visual content for clients. Users will also be able to further customize the tool with clients’ proprietary data to create images that align with their brand.

Getty worked with Omnicom in its initial testing of the tool, helping to refine it to meet the needs of marketers. Both companies are committed to the responsible use of AI, while leveraging it to accelerate work and drive efficiency, the two organizations said in a statement.

Getty rolled out the custom generative AI tool in September. Trained on licensed content from Getty’s library, Generative AI by Getty Images is a commercially safe tool, providing users with broad protection and usage rights, the company said.

Omnicom’s PR firms include Ketchum, FleishmanHillard and Porter Novelli. The holding company’s PR agencies posted a 5.5% organic revenue decrease to $392.4 million in Q3, compared to a 12.6% organic revenue increase in the year-before period.