Don't sacrifice your values for your job

Finding an agency that aligns with one’s values is important — even more so for communicators of color.

In college, I heard the PR industry was predominantly white and that, as a Black woman in the field, I would need to use my race to my advantage when having difficult conversations about issues like representation. This worried me because I had never seen race as a weapon to gain power.

I wanted an environment where differences were celebrated. I grew up in Columbia, Maryland, a planned community where diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) are more than just statements — they are expectations.

Built from the start to be a model city, Columbia is home to people of different backgrounds and perspectives. It supports equity by enabling residents to file discrimination complaints, embedding DE&I in school curricula and offering services that support BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities.

Growing up in Columbia set me up to do comms well and do good in the world. It taught me the importance of connecting with diverse team members and clients, leading with respect when speaking to and about people from different backgrounds and understanding that I had the ability and responsibility to create real change.

So how did I square all this with entering PR? To start, I discovered how broad the field really was. I met and learned from passionate, inspiring people who wanted to tell stories that make the world a better place. Best of all, I found a home that would let me use my comms skills to bring my values to life.

Using input from staff and recognized DE&I experts, Fenton created a roadmap to identify agency diversity goals and operationalize inclusive practices, such as a task force and staff-led employee resource groups to drive ongoing efforts. The result is an environment where I’ve felt more comfortable contributing. Knowing that my experiences and background are valued allows me to dig deeper and create more authentic messages and products for clients. I’m empowered to use all of what I know, and the campaigns I’ve helped create are more effective because of it.

If I could give one piece of advice to people coming into PR, it would be this: you don’t have to settle for a job that conflicts with your values. There are many amazing firms and positions out there that will treat your unique background and experiences as strengths and give you a fair chance. Not everyone in this industry has had the same experience as I have, but I want people to know that there are spaces in which you can be your true, authentic self.

Find that place where who you are, what you believe and what you do for a living intersect, and you can create the career and the world you want to see.

Victoria Roberson is an account executive at Fenton.