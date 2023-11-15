John Lewis and Asda PR chiefs reveal Christmas campaign secrets - PRWeek podcast

News

Senior comms figures at John Lewis and Asda discuss the retailers’ new Christmas campaigns in the latest episode of PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 3 hours ago

Our guests this week are Gillian Taylor, head of external communications at John Lewis, and Tori Pourzand, senior director of public relations at Asda. They are joined by regular host Frankie Oliver, the founder of New Society, and PRWeek UK editor John Harrington.

PRWeek UK’s Beyond the Noise podcast, which is published on alternate weeks, looks at some of the biggest issues affecting comms and PR. Download the podcast via Apple, Spotify, or listen in the browser above or on your favourite platform.

This year’s John Lewis campaign, ‘Let Your Traditions Grow’ – the first from its new agency Saatchi & Saatchi – centres on the festive tale of a Venus flytrap called Snapper and its relationship with a young boy.

Asda, meanwhile, has recruited Canadian singer Michael Bublé as chief quality officer’ to showcase the high standard of its food.

Taylor and Pourzand discuss the customer insights and creative process that led to the creation of the two campaigns.

They talk about the role of purpose’ this year and the substantial comms operation before, during and after the big launch.

The duo also provide insights into how they measure the success of a Christmas campaign.


