Former Verizon CCO Peter Thonis dies at 72

LINCOLN, MA: Verizon’s former chief communications officer, Peter Thonis, died on November 9, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 72 years old.

An obituary for Thonis referred to him as “a man of many dimensions: journalist, corporate executive, avid hiker, competitive weightlifter, sports fanatic, news junkie and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.”

Thonis attended Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications on a full wrestling scholarship, graduating in 1973 with a dual bachelor's degree in communications and English. Thonis earned his master's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri.

He started his career as a journalist for the Associated Press and later was an editor for Fitchburg-Leominster Sentinel & Enterprise in Massachusetts.

Thonis then joined IBM, where he worked for 14 years in senior communications management positions, including director of IBM's worldwide PR for its PC business. He also led financial communications through the transformation of IBM’s business model beginning in 1991, according to his obituary.

Thonis also worked at BBN Corp, which was eventually acquired by GTE and merged with Bell Atlantic to become what is now known as Verizon, a name he helped to create, according to his obituary.

For most of his 13 years with Verizon, Thonis was chief communications officer and a member of the Verizon Leadership Council.

In 2011, Thonis shared with PRWeek his views on social media, the importance he placed on educating others and how he infused energy into all aspects of his communications philosophy.

When he retired in 2013, succeeded by Jim Gerace, Thonis launched a consulting practice, providing his expertise to a range of companies and organizations such as the Obama White House, New York Genome Center and Boston Bar Association on communications and reputational issues.

In his spare time, he served as a volunteer and guide for the Appalachian Mountain Club.

Thonis was also a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2011 and 2012.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Tardanico; his children, Christopher and Alexandra; along with his grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews.

His son, Christopher, said in an emailed statement that Peter was “definitely not the norm,” adding that “the most common word or phrase I’ve heard to describe him is ‘legend.’”

All services will be private.

Those who wish to honor Thonis’ memory can make a contribution to The Old Man Legacy Fund or the Appalachian Mountain Club.

