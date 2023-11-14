USA Fencing taps Finn Partners as AOR

The agency will support the organization’s work before the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

NEW YORK: U.S.A. Fencing has named Finn Partners as its agency of record for PR and communications, effective on November 1.

Finn’s consumer lifestyle and sports group (CLS) will provide U.S.A. Fencing with support and planning for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympics next July.

In the agency’s 10th time working with a brand or athlete at an Olympics, Finn will work to elevate the sport through strategy development, creative activations and ongoing athlete storytelling, Finn said in a statement.

“The focus point is the Olympics, but one of our missions is to grow the sport and to give it a reputation outside of the athletes that participate all over,” said Finn managing partner Missy Farren. “In key cities across the U.S., there's quite a few fencers, but this is a sport that we would like to see on more college campuses, in more towns and more cities.”

Fencing is one of the fastest-growing sports in the Olympics, said U.S.A. Fencing CEO Phil Andrew, with participation growing 18% year-over-year. The sport is prevalent on Ivy League college campuses and popular among some celebrities, so the team will be looking to leverage California as a market for coverage, Farren said.

Finn senior partner John Acunto and partner Laura Anderson Sanchez are leading the account team with Farren and a team of seven including media specialists.

The partnership is for an initial year, focusing heavily on the 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Financial details of the relationship were not disclosed.

U.S.A. Fencing is the national governing body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the U.S. Fencing is one of the oldest Olympic sports, dating back to the first modern summer games in Athens, Greece, in 1896, according to Andrews.

Finn’s CLS team has more than 20 years of experience of working with Olympians including surfers Kolohe Andino and Carissa Moore, snowboarder Shaun White, alpine ski racer Bode Miller and organizations like U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Finn’s New York CLS group is led by Farren who founded the agency Missy Farren & Associates, which was acquired by Finn in 2018. The practice launched four years ago, adding a sports focus in 2020.

U.S.A. Fencing joins other new clients for the CLS group, including food brand Kodiak, outdoor performance brand Coleman, climate policy leader Protect Our Winters, global river advocacy storytelling platform Rivers Are Life and sustainable clothing company Toad & Co.

Finn Partners reported a revenue increase of 21% to $196 million globally and a 23% increase to $166 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.