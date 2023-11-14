McDonald’s Grimace Crocs have arrived. Which other fast food mascot should the shoe brand collaborate with?

McDonald’s and Crocs have collaborated to release limited-edition shoes inspired by the fast food chain’s characters Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar.

The shoes will be released on Tuesday, retailing for between $70 and $75.

if u want them u better activate sport mode rn pic.twitter.com/JGyGwe1zXW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 14, 2023

This is not the first time Crocs has collaborated with a fast food brand. In 2020, Crocs released limited-edition KFC clogs that actually smelled like chicken.

Which other fast food brand's mascot would you want to see Crocs collaborate with: Wendy's, Burger King, Jack in the Box, the Noid from Domino’s or another character? Take PRWeek’s poll.