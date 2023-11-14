McDonald’s Grimace Crocs have arrived. Which other fast food mascot should the shoe brand collaborate with?

News

Crocs also released shoes featuring McDonald’s characters Hamburglar and Birdie.

Added 2 hours ago

Photo used with McDonald's permission.

McDonald’s and Crocs have collaborated to release limited-edition shoes inspired by the fast food chain’s characters Grimace, Birdie and Hamburglar.

The shoes will be released on Tuesday, retailing for between $70 and $75.

This is not the first time Crocs has collaborated with a fast food brand. In 2020, Crocs released limited-edition KFC clogs that actually smelled like chicken.

Which other fast food brand's mascot would you want to see Crocs collaborate with: Wendy's, Burger King, Jack in the Box, the Noid from Domino’s or another character? Take PRWeek’s poll.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further