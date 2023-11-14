WA Comms hires deputy MD as part of expansion plans

WA Communications has created a deputy managing director role, hiring a strategic comms specialist with experience at the likes of Stonehaven, BCW and The Conservative Party.

In the new role of deputy managing director, Laura Gabb (pictured) will work with WA Communications’ 60-strong team to 'drive campaigns that secure policy outcomes and strengthen corporate reputations'.

Gabb, who has more than a decade’s experience across public affairs and marketing comms, joins the strategic comms firm from corporate affairs consultancy 5654 & Company, where she advised clients including Microsoft, Drax, HCA Healthcare UK and the Association of British Insurers on their policy and public affairs strategies.

Before this, she spent time at agencies including BCW, Stonehaven and Portland, advising companies such as EDF, Heathrow, INEOS, Rail Delivery Group and ScottishPower.

Gabb also played a leading role in the Conservative Party’s digital team during the 2019 general election, having previously worked in the party’s press office. She is also a member of the Women in Public Affairs Advisory Committee.

As part of her new role, Gabb is looking to broaden WA’s integrated campaigning capabilities. The agency’s recent work in this area includes advising RWE on strategic comms around energy independence, affordability and net zero; delivering digital campaigns for Sanofi on its sustainability strategy; and working with ATM provider NoteMachine on access to cash legislation.

WA Communications told PRWeek it plans to “significantly expand” its corporate marketing and comms capabilities over the next year, hiring several specialists as part of a broader investment.

Gabb said: “WA’s strategic communications work – where government action, media interest and public impact interlink – makes it vital to adopt a through-the-line approach to corporate affairs campaigns.

“In complex, multi-stakeholder environments, policy outcomes are secured and corporate reputations are shaped by communicating with every relevant audience, and maximising the number of channels and touchpoints to make your case.

“WA has a strong pedigree of delivering strategic communications campaigns that both achieve client goals and create positive societal impact, and I’m delighted to be able to further broaden and develop this offer.”

Dominic Church, managing director of WA Communications, added: “From helping tech firms understand the implications of the new Online Safety Bill, communicating the societal impact of the financial services sector, or making the case for carbon capture storage and nuclear power, and advising the rail industry on the future of the network, Laura has led on some of the UK’s most high-profile corporate campaigns.

“Her cross-disciplinary public affairs and marketing communications expertise reflects WA’s integrated approach – drawing together, and building on each – and will be invaluable to our clients and team.”

Gabb’s appointment is the latest in a string of senior hires this year by WA – including ex-Cicero managing director Tom Frackowiak, former Times transport correspondent and Pagefield partner Philip Pank, and former Whitehall permanent secretary Sir Philip Rutnam.