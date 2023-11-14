BCW launches cognitive AI platform that predicts impactful trends

The Decipher Index also regionally ranks macro themes and issues it expects to drive global interest.

NEW YORK: Want a sneak peek at the top three themes that could go viral in the coming week?

They will be the 2024 elections; immigration and migration; and cultural issues and woke capitalism, according to BCW’s newly launched Decipher Index.

The index is a new platform that uses cognitive artificial intelligence to predict, on a rolling basis, the top trends regionally and globally with the greatest potential for impact.

Developed in partnership with cognitive AI company Limbik, the Decipher Index will provide users with an issues roadmap heading into and throughout 2024. Decipher Index is available to anyone for free by visiting www.decipherindex.com.

BCW global chief innovation officer Chad Latz explained that it made sense for the tool to launch now, a year before the 2024 elections.

“At every level, there is an elevated prediction of volatility, whether that is on the economic side of things or the social or political side of things,” said Latz. “Communicators need to know what is coming at them and where to put their bets in terms of where they should focus their energy and attention.”

To create the Decipher Index, the agency identified more than 20 macro themes and issues it expects to drive global interest over the next 12 months. Limbik trained its proprietary cognitive AI on these themes in order to predict their potential for impact, in terms of both global online engagement and regional resonance.

Experts from BCW and Limbik then evaluate the likelihood of these themes to have an impact on businesses, organizations and brands. Data is continuously analyzed by the AI, and updates and analysis are provided weekly.

The index also ranks themes regionally by the metric “potential for impact,” which evaluates believability, an emotive indicator of resonance. Every Thursday, users can see the global ranking and the top themes broken out by region across North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, along with a summary of implications in the “bottom line up front.”

The themes the Decipher Index will rank include: 2024 elections, AI, business and China, business in Russia, climate change, cybersecurity, DE&I, education, electric vehicles, energy, food systems and security, global economy, healthcare, immigration and migration.

Limbik’s partnership with BCW began this year after the launch of BCW Navigate, an advisory service for strategists based in London and Brussels, led by a multidisciplinary team of experts who support C-suite clients on all aspects of using AI.

BCW Global named Corey duBrowa CEO in May, succeeding Donna Imperato. The agency reported a revenue increase of 9% to $812 million globally and 6% to $387 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

BCW is a part of WPP, which said that its PR firms Hill & Knowlton and BCW both saw like-for-like declines in Q3 and were “impacted by client caution in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, primarily in the U.S.A.”