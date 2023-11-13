KCSA appoints Alessandra Nagy as SVP

Nagy will work within the health and wellness practice.

NEW YORK: KCSA Strategic Communications has named Alessandra Nagy as SVP of its PR team within the agency’s health and wellness practice, a newly created role.

The agency said in a statement that it hopes Nagy will help to propel it into its next phase of growth via a combination of strategy, leading teams for existing clients and new business.

Effective on Monday, she is reporting to managing partner and principal Jeffrey Goldberger.

Nagy is the second recent addition to the health and wellness practice at KCSA. Michelle Aselta joined the firm this year to launch the practice’s beauty and wellness offering, enabling KCSA to serve B2B and B2C health and wellness companies.

“I’ve spent the past decade honing my craft in the healthcare tech space, working with brands to tell their unique story and help them stand out above the industry noise,” Nagy said via email.

Prior to joining KCSA, Nagy served as VP and co-lead of the healthcare and fintech practice at Bospar, where she was responsible for creating strategic communications programs for clients including cell-free DNA testing company Natera, biopharmaceutical company Alkermes and healthcare software company DrFirst.

Nagy is also cofounder and active board member for nonprofit Project for a Village, providing healthcare to women and children in rural villages in Nepal.

KCSA is a New York-based communications agency founded in 1969. The firm specializes in PR, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, psychedelic science, digital media and energy.

The agency promoted Danielle DeVoren in September, making her the firm’s first female partner.

KCSA clients include consumer credit reporting company TransUnion, the Interactive Advertising Bureau and life sciences logistics company Cryoport.