PRWeek’s Crisis Comms Conference returns to DC in 2024

Renowned “crisis warrior” Risa Heller will keynote as PRWeek returns to our nation’s capital on April 18 next year for the second installment of its Crisis Comms Conference.

New York magazine calls her the “crisis communications warrior.”

They’re talking about Risa Heller, CEO of the eponymous New York consultancy Risa Heller Communications. She will also be a keynote speaker at PRWeek's Crisis Comms Conference in Washington, DC on April 18, 2024, at Convene on 600 14th St NW.

While the communications function evolves constantly, crisis is still at the top of PR pros’ list of vital responsibilities — and the nature, speed and ramifications of crises are more complicated than ever. The tools and strategies to combat and avoid such situations are also far different than even a year ago.

PRWeek’s Crisis Comms Conference is a must-attend event that will give delegates the knowledge they need to navigate social media snafus, deal with complicated personal and personnel issues and much more.

Provocative panels, educational case studies and many opportunities to network and learn from fellow delegates will abound.

“Last year’s inaugural PRWeek Crisis Comms Conference conference was a sellout, which speaks to the demand for insights, advice, case studies and views from expert practitioners that delegates can utilize in their day-to-day practice,” said PRWeek VP, editorial director, Steve Barrett. “Our second event in April 2024 will be even bigger and better and more compelling.”

No matter your level of seniority. No matter the type of organization you represent. If you work in — or with — communications, you’ll want to attend PRWeek’s second annual Crisis Comms Conference.

