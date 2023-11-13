USAA sticks with 160over90 as brand sponsorships AOR

The two organizations have worked together for more than a decade.

SAN ANTONIO, TX: Financial services company USAA has retained 160over90 as its brand sponsorships AOR, with additional support across PR and influencer and creator marketing.

The brand sponsorship RFP was a competitive pitch that culminated in September. The renewed contract is set to begin in January.

160over90 has worked with USAA since 2011. The firm supports USAA sponsorships for partnerships, strategy, experiential, PR and influencer and creator marketing.

“We continue to work with the brand to bring awareness of the brand’s values and offerings to military, veterans and their families,” said a 160over90 spokesperson.

160over90 is part of Endeavor, which also owns WME, IMG and organizations like Miss Universe Organization, Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Professional Bull Riders organization.

160over90 supported USAA with its Veterans Day campaign this year, tapping into Endeavor’s knowledge and insights shop, Endeavor Analytics, to conduct research about veterans. This informed the campaign, which encouraged Americans to “go beyond thanks” to honor the U.S. military and veterans by creating positive impacts in their communities.

Agency VP Mike Cederbaum is leading work on the account. 160over90 president Ed Horne said the firm is “thrilled” to continue its longstanding relationship with USAA.

“For over a decade, our teams have worked alongside the brand to develop and execute meaningful programs that have truly impacted the military community for the better,” Horne said. “We look forward to creating more rewarding work together to support members of the military, veterans and their families.”

Budget information was not disclosed.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA provides insurance, banking and investment and retirement services to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide.

Endeavor Global Marketing rebranded to 160over90 in 2019, unifying the agency’s sub-brands under consistent branding.

A USAA representative was not available for comment.