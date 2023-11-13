Stagwell teams with Google Cloud on AI tools

The holding company says the partnership could result in simplified workflows and improved connections across platforms.

NEW YORK: Stagwell has partnered with Google Cloud to develop generative artificial intelligence tools.

Stagwell will build the platforms, while Google Cloud will serve as a strategic cloud and AI provider. Stagwell plans to use Google Cloud’s generative AI services, such as Vertex AI and Duet AI to create products to support brand campaigns, solution development and data analytics and insights.

These efforts could include developing go-to-market programs for brands, creating tools like translation services for market research and surveys and developing and training a proprietary Stagwell large language model for clients. Stagwell Marketing Cloud intends to release these services on the Google Cloud Marketplace, as well.

The tools are intended to support Stagwell agencies and clients and product development within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Clients could see direct benefits including improved workflows and simplified connections across platforms, providers and suppliers, the holding company said in a statement.

This month, Stagwell reported a decline in organic net revenue and lowered its guidance for the year. Stagwell’s PRophet has inked a number of partnerships in recent months, including with Multiview and EZ Newswire, and the network acquired Left Field Labs in October.

Stagwell’s PR firms include Hunter, Allison and SKDKnickerbocker.