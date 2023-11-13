From the editor-in-chief: John Lewis ditching purpose spells the end of a decade of cause campaigning
Accumulated consumer scepticism over greenwashing and purpose-washing, combined with political polarisation and raging culture wars, mean brands now steer clear of championing social or environmental causes.
