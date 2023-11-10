Public Policy Holding Company launches policy and comms firm Concordant

The firm will be led by CEO Sarah Wills, who joined from Cardinal Health.

WASHINGTON: Public affairs group Public Policy Holding Company has launched Concordant, a new policy and communications advisory firm, effective Monday.

The eighth independent agency within the PPHC group, Concordant will serve organizations at the crossroads of market risk and transformational growth. Concordant is the first firm within the group to be launched in-house, not acquired.

Concordant means making pieces work together, PPHC CEO Stewart Hall said. The name is reflective of the holding company model the group has adopted over the years, applying incentives to make sure companies are communicating and referring work to one another when appropriate.

“We have a full arsenal of tools at our disposal, but we need to expand our reach in terms of who we're talking to at the corporate level about managing their risk and opportunity in the reputational profiles,” said Hall. “In doing so, we will begin to realize fully what PPHC was designed to do.”

Concordant intends to extend beyond reputation and risk management, weaving together industry-leading government relations, public affairs, audience insight capabilities and strategic communications to protect and propel an organization’s strategy, the group said in a statement.

The agency will be led by CEO Sarah Wills. She joined the group in October from Cardinal Health, where she served as EVP and chief corporate affairs officer.

“With Concordant, there is now an option available to not only CCOs and chief corporate affairs officers, but the C-suite more broadly, to access one cohesive and streamlined strategy team, statement of work and pricing structures,” Wills said. “What's unique about Concordant is that we're designed to both remove that complexity as well as improve outcomes.”

Wills has already stepped in to support client work through the Concordant lens. While she currently serves as the only Concordant exclusive employee, she intends to bring both full-time employees and advisory leaders on board in the coming months.

Prospective talent will fall into two categories, according to Wills: senior and tenured communications leaders drawn from Fortune 20 companies and people experienced with the operating layer who will partner with the communications and policy teams throughout the PPHC group.

The firm will build multi-disciplinary teams for areas where organizations are investing for long-term growth and resilience, such as artificial intelligence, progress towards a healthier planet, advancements in precision medicine and the reconfiguration of global supply chains, the group said in a statement.

Wills is headquartered in Chicago, but intends to recruit the best talent regardless of where they reside.

At Cardinal Health, Wills led communications, government relations, enterprise marketing and brand. Prior to Cardinal Health, she served in leadership roles within government relations, communications and corporate strategy at GE Healthcare and led corporate affairs at AI-enabled precision medicine company Tempus.

Wills was also on PRWeek’s Health Influencer 30 list in 2021.

Q4 is the perfect time to integrate into PPHC’s offerings and plan for the year ahead, said Wills. Immediate goals include building the best team and providing the best service and culture within Concordant.

“It's a new model. It's designed for the constantly evolving nature of today's market,” Wills said. “It's a streamlined, cohesive client experience very much focused on risk and reputation, but ultimately, an organization's growth and it's delivered by a team of operators who speak the language.”

Funding for Concordant was done internally, Hall said. Financial details of the agency were not disclosed.

PPHC, a bi-artisan U.S. government affairs business, is the parent company of public affairs shops Forbes Tate and Seven Letter, New England consulting firm O’Neill and Associates and government affairs consulting firms Alpine Group and Crossroads Strategies.

The holding company acquired state and local government relations specialists MultiState Associates in March and KP Public Affairs in October 2022.

PPHC’s operating companies are retained by over two-thirds of the group’s more than 1,000 clients, including corporates active in all sectors of the U.S. economy, trade associations and NGOs. The group consists of 350 people across the group’s DC headquarters and nationwide.

PPHC went public on the London Stock Exchange in December 2021.