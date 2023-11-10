Discover Puerto Rico names MMC, FleishmanHillard and H&S as collective PR AOR

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, has created an integrated agency team made up of Marina Maher Communications, FleishmanHillard and H&S to serve as its collective U.S. PR AOR.

The team, called the Discover Collective, is a bespoke offering that fuses the consumer and creative brand-building expertise of MMC with the travel and tourism specialization of H&S. It also includes the crisis and issues management capabilities of FleishmanHillard, the organization said.

Discover Puerto Rico began an RFP process this summer, conducting a “robust and competitive review process,” said organization CMO Leah Chandler in an emailed statement. The account was awarded on November 6; work is set to begin next month.

Chandler said the agencies “demonstrated strong creative prowess, strategic media relations capabilities and savvy leadership in the entertainment and influencer space [along with an] acute understanding of our brand and passion for Puerto Rico.”

The firms will work to position Puerto Rico within the U.S. market as a “premier travel destination” through a results-driven strategy, according to a statement the organization.

“Marketing communications leaders from across the mainland and those born and raised in Puerto Rico were hand-selected to build upon the destination marketing organization’s incredible industry leading performance, while expanding its creative and strategic marketing efforts to help elevate [Discover Puerto Rico] into a lifestyle brand,” said MMC CEO Olga Fleming via email. MMC will be the contracting agency.

The team will work to build Discover Puerto Rico’s recently launched Live Boricua campaign and extend awareness about the No Passport, No Problem initiative, Fleming said.

The account will be co-led by MMC SVP of brand building Abbey Scalia and H&S VP and travel and hospitality lead Stefanie Samarripa, who will oversee operations and travel and tourism, respectively. FleishmanHillard SVP and public affairs partner Rebecca Rausch will lead the crisis and issues team.

“We are proud to be the new public relations AOR for Discover Puerto Rico, working with the direct marketing organization to dimensionalize the Boricua spirit for U.S. travelers,” Fleming and H&S CEO Elizabeth Harrison said in a joint statement.

Rausch said FleishmanHillard is “honored to join our fellow agencies in the Discover Collective to support Discover Puerto Rico and its work to raise awareness for U.S. business and consumer travel opportunities in Puerto Rico.”

The island also issued RFPs for website development and digital media planning and buying, seeking partners to keep Puerto Rico top-of-mind for travelers and drive visitation to the island. It awarded website-development work to Madden Media, a destination marketing agency with digital expertise. The organization handed its digital media planning and buying account to to R&R Partners, Discover Puerto Rico’s incumbent creative AOR.

Ketchum is the PR incumbent; the digital incumbent is Miles Partnership.

"We have enjoyed a longstanding, mutually-beneficial relationship with Discover Puerto Rico with programs and results we are all very proud to have accomplished together," said a Ketchum spokesperson. "We wish our clients and their new agency all the best."

A Discover Puerto Rico spokesperson previously told PRWeek that the budget for the PR AOR would be in the range of $2 million to $3 million annually, while the digital account would have a range of $12 million to $15 million per year. Asked if this is still the case, the organization declined to comment.



The destination marketing organization launched Discover Puerto Rico in July 2018 as the country was rebounding from a devastating 2017 hurricane season.

MMC, FleishmanHillard and H&S are all part of Omnicom PR Group, which posted a 5.5% organic revenue decrease to $392.4 million in Q3.

MMC reported an estimated revenue increase of 3% to $51.5 million globally and in the U.S. in 2022; and FleishmanHillard posted a revenue increase of 17% to $745 million globally and 13% to $510 million in the U.S. last year, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

This story was updated with comment from Ketchum.