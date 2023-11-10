How Kraft Real Mayo is ‘pushing the boundaries of mayo freakdom’

The brand wants to make sure a universally polarizing word wins Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year.

CHICAGO: It’s fair to say that mayonnaise is a “moist” condiment. But unfortunately, that word — and mayonnaise itself — can be “polarizing,” acknowledged Kraft Real Mayo brand manager Frances Sabatier.

The brand is proudly leaning into it with a campaign called Search Moist, aimed at changing perceptions of the word “moist” by making it Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year — by hacking the competition, of course.

Sabatier said that, thanks to 2010s internet, the word “moist” has a bad rap, and many people don’t even know why they don’t like the word. She called the hate “unjust.”

Kraft Real Mayo is a “proudly moist condiment [that] adds velvety smooth moisture to otherwise dry foods,” Sabatier said.

The brand created a microsite to get consumers to search for the word, and it is hosting the world’s first Search-A-Thon livestream on Twitch on November 18, partnering with three gamers — @companiondish, @maxylobes and @Bawkbasoup — to “search moist” as many times as possible during the stream with a chance to win free mayonnaise.

Kraft Real Mayo is recruiting a team of “search moist canvassers” to encourage fans to “search moist” on their phones.

To sweeten the deal, the brand sent an eight-foot jar of Kraft Real Mayo to Merriam-Webster’s headquarters on Wednesday. The jar had a commemorative label with the word “moist” instead of “mayo” and was delivered alongside a letter to “search moist.”

Kraft Real Mayo is conducting paid social pushes on TikTok, Instagram and Reddit, rallying fans to #SearchMoist.

Sabatier said the brand’s in-house creative agency, Kitchen, came up with this idea when tasked with bringing Kraft Real Mayo an idea grounded in one of its core brand philosophies, “let your mayo freak flag fly.”

Zeno Group and Publicis 57, Publicis Groupe’s custom ecommerce shop, are supporting the campaign.

From Mayo Rituals, Mayo Readings, Buffalo Balm – and most recently, The Mayoverse – Kraft Real Mayo is “no stranger to tapping into fans’ love of mayo, championing mayo freaks everywhere by pushing the boundaries of mayo freakdom,” Sabatier said.

Asked how the brand will respond if it is successful in its endeavor, Sabatier said, “We can’t share anything just yet.”

Merriam-Webster has not responded to the condiment brand yet, added Sabatier.