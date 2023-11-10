Real Chemistry expands in U.K., taps four execs for leadership roles

Real Chemistry is the latest in a series of agencies making a concerted effort to expand in the U.K. and EMEA..

Real Chemistry is expanding its footprint in Europe with the planned opening of an office and the addition of four leaders.

The firm said on Thursday that it is opening a second office in the U.K. in Manchester, which will be operational early next year. The agency conducts its Europe, Middle East and Africa business out of hubs located in London and Zurich.

To support the expansion of its EMEA presence, the agency hired Jason Gardner to serve as SVP, head of medical; Celine Parmentier as SVP, head of client Services as well as both James Graham and Greg Barter to serve as EVP, executive director at 21Grams, part of Real Chemistry.

The four leaders bring a wide variety of executive experience working in the pharma industry as well as in the advertising and marketing sectors.

Outside of its international growth, Real Chemistry also announced a strategic partnership over the summer with Writer, a generative AI platform, to focus on “creativity, strategy and innovation in creating content.”

Real Chemistry's global revenue increased by 17% last year to $555 million, including an 18% increase in the U.S. to $513 million, according to PRWeek's Agency Business Report 2023.

This earlier version of this story first appeared on MM+M.