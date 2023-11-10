‘There are so many tedious AI and CGI things knocking about’ – Creative Hits of the Week

HITS

Climate Change Season by 4creative

I was unsure if this was a bit crass or not, but in fact this is exactly what we need Channel 4 to be doing. I’m sure there were some people with their heads in their hands when this one came out in the brainstorm, but it feels really impactful during a week of saccharine Christmas turkeys and culture war nonsense.

Greggs festive bake drone launch

I’m wary of innovation-for-innovation’s-sake stunts. There are so many tedious AI and CGI things knocking about and I can’t quite work out why they’re of interest to audiences. This hits differently, though. Greggs is always self-aware and that brings an essential warmth and humour to this.

John Lewis Christmas campaign

It’s bold of John Lewis to try to mix things up. There’s enough going on out there to be miserable about or make us cry, so why should brands double down again? In times like this, I think it’s great when brands are a bit fantastical rather than hanging off a more doom-and-gloom insight. Everything doesn’t have to be sooooo authentic all the time. Do something weird.