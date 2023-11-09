Pitching podcasters? Get straight to the point

Podcasters prefer pitches early in the day and those that are under 200 words, according to Muck Rack research.

NEW YORK: Podcasters prefer to be pitched early in the day and via short messages, according to PR management platform Muck Rack, which spoke to more than 400 podcasters to gain deeper insights into the industry.

Podcasters prefer to receive pitches before midday (75%), like pitches that are under 200 words (67%) and overwhelmingly prefer receiving a 1-to-1 email (91%). As far as follow-ups are concerned, they think one or two (each 40%) are acceptable three to seven days after the original pitch (48%).

The survey also found podcasters to be very busy. On average, they cover four industries at once and often work not just on podcasts, but other media, as well, such as newsletters (20%) and video (27%). A large portion of the podcasters surveyed cover politics, government and legal (39%), followed by entertainment (34%) and art and culture (29%).

One-third of those surveyed said podcasting will grow in popularity over the next year. To measure their own success, most (69%) track the frequency with which their work is shared on social media and use Twitter to promote their work (86%). Nearly four in 10 said they plan to focus more on LinkedIn (39%) and YouTube (38%), and others said they plan to move away from Facebook (36%).

The data was based on a survey of 328 journalists, the majority of whom are based in the U.S. (52%).