Cast your vote for the Sexiest Brand Mascot Alive 2023

Patrick Dempsey has been crowned as People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive. But male brand mascots feel left out — and maybe they are onto something.

For example, Jack in the Box’s mascot, Jack Box, has apparently amassed a number of fans who have taken to TikTok, Instagram and Wattpad to express their love (and lust) for him. One person even created a petition on Change.org to nominate Jack Box as People’s Sexiest Man Alive, which received a whopping 6,465 signatures.

“This man is serving, and I don’t mean just tiny tacos,” the petition creator wrote.

As such, Jack in the Box ran an ad in People in conjunction with the 2023 Sexiest Man Alive news, proclaiming Jack Box as the “Sexiest Jack Alive.”



Do you agree that Jack Box should have won the title over Dempsey? Or are you more into McDonald’s alluring purple blob Grimace, Duolingo’s charismatic owl Duo, the tall, green and handsome Jolly Green Giant or some other mascot?

Take PRWeek’s poll and tell us which mascot floats your boat.