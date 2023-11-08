Vans parent VF Corporation’s global comms head to depart

Colin Wheeler will step into the responsibilities left by Craig Hodges.

DENVER: VF Corporation global VP of corporate affairs and communications Craig Hodges is leaving the company after nearly 10 years, effective on November 20.

Colin Wheeler, VP of corporate affairs and communications for the Americas, will take on the global responsibilities that Hodges held. Wheeler will report to chief people officer Brent Hyder, who joined the company in September, and oversee 18 staffers.

“We are disappointed to have [Hodges] leave, but he has put together a great team over the past several years and I am looking forward to leading that team as we start the next chapter for VF,” said Wheeler.

Hodges has been responsible for all aspects of communications that promote and protect VF’s reputation, including PR, crisis and issues management, executive visibility, VF’s digital and social channels, and corporate sponsorships and advertising.

He has also led internal communications strategies that align VF’s 50,000 associates to the company’s strategy, and helped to manage VF’s relationships with key stakeholders, industry associations, community organizations and elected officials, according to his profile on VF’s website.

“Every single day presented new opportunities to learn, grow and lead,” said Hodges on LinkedIn. “It’s impossible to articulate the breadth and depth of business and communications and corporate affairs experience I amassed during my tenure.”

Hodges declined to comment beyond his LinkedIn post or to share his next steps.

“It’s been a heck of a ride. But it’s time to move on,” Hodges wrote on LinkedIn. “There’s a new mountain I’m preparing to climb — a fantastic role with another storied company that I’ve long admired.”

Hodges joined VF Corporation in March 2014 as senior director of corporate communications. He was promoted to his current role in 2018.

Earlier in his career, Hodges was director of external communications at Michelin, VP at Edelman and senior account executive at MSL.

VF Corporation works with Finn Partners, said Hodges.

Hodges’ departure follows major leadership changes at the company. In July, former Logitech boss Bracken Darrell was named as VF Corporation’s CEO. Former CEO Steve Rendle retired in December 2022, with lead independent director Benno Dorer named interim CEO.

Last month, Engaged Capital said that it took a stake in VF Corporation and plans to push for a slew of changes including steep cost cuts.

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is a global apparel, footwear and accessories company. Its subsidiaries include Vans, The North Face, Timberland and Dickies.

VF Corporation saw its sales decline 11% in the U.S. in Q2, with Vans sales alone down 21%. Its Q2 revenue fell 2% to $3.03 billion.