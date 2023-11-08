Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly celebrate hip-hop’s 50th birthday by encouraging kidney disease testing

NEW YORK: A pair of pharmaceutical companies are getting in on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, which manufacture a drug used to treat chronic kidney disease, have launched a campaign featuring hip-hop artist Rob Base. Its goal is to encourage people to undergo regular testing for kidney disease to achieve early detection, according to the campaign website.

The campaign features a remix of Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock’s hit song, “It Takes Two,” but referring to two tests: urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) and estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), used to screen for kidney disease.

DJ E-Z Rock died in 2014 from complications of diabetes, which can cause kidney disease.

The song “It Takes Two,” which debuted in 1988 and became a classic, “speaks to a generation which is definitely at risk of CKD because as you get older, that risk increases as well,” said Alana Washington, Eli Lilly senior director of the U.S. alliance and diabetes global medical affairs.

Given Base’s loss of his creative partner, “it was just a really good collaboration to take the song, to take his experience, to really drive the educational piece with both patients and healthcare providers [that] it takes two tests, and it takes two people: the patient and healthcare provider working together,” Washington added.

The companies created videos for the campaign with the same beats, instrumentals and chorus as the original, but Base, who was paid to work on the campaign, changed the verses to say, “You gotta do what’s best/it all starts with an extra test. If you think that I’m wrong, you’re a doubter/reach for that test cause knowledge is power.”

Despite Base being Black, the Black community’s strong connection to hip-hop and African Americans being more than three times more likely to have kidney failure than white Americans, according to the National Kidney Foundation, the campaign creators did not have a specific audience in mind for the campaign, Washington said. The Hispanic population is also more likely to suffer kidney failure than white Americans.

“When we look at hip-hop, there sometimes is the thought that it is just for those communities, but hip-hop really expands across communities,” Washington said.

The nostalgia factor around the song also played a role, she added.

In September, the Food and Drug Administration approved the pharmaceutical companies’ drug Jardiance for the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Washington said promoting the drug was not part of the motivation for the campaign.

To promote the campaign, the companies are using initiative websites, reaching out to reporters, editors and producers and working with patients and a doctor who can share their personal stories and experiences with chronic kidney disease.