Team Lewis opens Dubai office

Team Lewis has launched a new office - its 25th - in Dubai.

by Elizabeth Wiredu Added 14 hours ago

The new office will be led by Maha Ayash (pictured), formerly an account director at Four Communications, who has experience providing strategic advice for clients across sectors such as mobility and sustainable development.

She will work with Team Lewis' global team as she develops additional local capabilities. 

Ayash said: “I am thrilled to join Team Lewis. I look forward to building a talented team to deliver integrated services to our current clients as well as diversifying our client portfolio.”

The Dubai office aims to expand Team Lewis' offering and focus on providing strategic advice and integrated marketing and communication campaigns for companies and causes.

The firms will work with tech, mobility, business advocacy, sustainability, and aerospace industries, and opens with a roster of global accounts, including BlackBerry.

Yvonne van Bokhoven, executive vice president of EMEA and APAC at Team Lewis, said: ‘‘The UAE and MENA region are the lynchpins for many global industries. The opening of this office is an important step on our journey. Our clients asked us to open in this geography due to the significant market opportunities, and we responded.”

“Maha is a talented specialist consultant with an international mindset. I’m excited about working with her to deliver world-class services for our clients in the UAE and beyond.”

Founded in 1995, Team Lewis now operates 25 offices throughout Asia, Europe and North America.


