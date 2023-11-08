WPP, Sprinklr team up

The first outcome of the partnership is the new offering CX Live AI.

NEW YORK: WPP and Sprinklr have inked a strategic partnership.

The agency holding company and enterprise software platform have joined forces to give clients artificial-intelligence-powered customer experience management services with the goal of using AI to provide more personalized and consistent experiences for clients.

The first outcome of the partnership is the new offering CX Live AI. The tool connects Sprinklr’s AI+ platform with WPP’s AI resources to help the network’s teams create optimized content and reach specific audiences with it. Both companies will also develop shared data, analytics and services for their joint clients, the companies said in a statement.

More broadly, WPP and Sprinklr are working to enhance their AI capabilities while maintaining privacy and security with the goal of getting a better understanding of customers and creating stronger engagement and better results.

As Sprinklr’s first global agency partner, WPP will have early access to products and platform features, as well as priority support from Sprinklr. WPP will also have a hand in determining the products that Sprinklr develops and will participate in Sprinklr’s partner advisory board.