One year after 988 launched, experts are still trying to improve its messaging

The Ad Council Research Institute, in partnership with the National Alliance for Suicide Prevention, released data offering insights on how to craft messaging for the 988 hotline.

A little more than a year after the 988 mental health and suicide crisis hotline launched, experts are looking for new ways to get more people to actually use it.

Less than one-fifth of U.S. adults are familiar with 988, according to the Poll of Public Perspectives on 988 & Crisis Response conducted this year.

The National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, in partnership with the Ad Council Research Institute, are developing a toolkit to help people and organizations craft the right messaging around 988.

The organizations released a study on Wednesday that illuminates some ways people can take action in crafting more effective mental health and suicide awareness messaging.

Importantly, while about half of the people included in the survey said they knew about 988, the vast majority don’t know much about the hotline.

Young people in particular, especially young Black people, were more likely to say that they would use the hotline. The group least likely to use the hotline were older men over the age of 49 living in rural parts of the U.S.

The study also pinpointed what aspects of 988 were appealing to people and found that among those who said they would use the hotline, they appreciated the fact that it’s anonymous, free and involves speaking with a trained professional.

However, people who said they would rather not use the hotline cited various concerns.

Chief among them were worries about credibility and privacy in addition to the worry of opening up to a stranger. Finally, people listed concerns that law enforcement, medical professionals or their parents would be called if they spoke to the hotline.

The study also found that 14% of young people aged 13 to 34 reported worsening mental health in the last year. That number was higher among LGBTQIA+ people, with 23% reporting suicidal ideation in the last year.

Colleen Carr, director of the Action Alliance, noted that the goal was to take the research findings to community partners across the nation that are working to raise awareness of 988 among their respective communities.

“This research strengthens our ability to effectively message about 988, and is an important step in understanding how to better support populations that are more impacted by suicide,” Carr stated. “This research is a valuable foundation, though we know more work is needed to develop, test and enhance 988 communications and campaigns, and better understand additional populations at high risk of suicide.”

The Action Alliance and partner organizations have also put together a toolkit that they hope can come in handy for medical marketers and other communicators who are seeking to incorporate information about 988 into their work.

The toolkit offers insight on what types of phrases to avoid, such as “911” or “crisis,” in order to help people feel more comfortable in calling.

The toolkit also offers advice on “messaging do’s and don’ts," like using a natural, personal tone, reinforcing 24/7 availability for reaching someone who cares and avoiding the implication that 988 is only for severe emergencies.

Emphasizing privacy is another important step and the toolkit suggests tailoring messaging based upon the target audience.

The data released comes out shortly after a JAMA study found that despite receiving millions of calls or texts since its 2022 launch, 988 has not seen as robust of a response as perhaps initially expected.

Only a quarter of respondents said they would be likely to turn to 988 in the future and fewer than one-third of people with severe psychological distress who tried it would try it again.

Michael Lindsey, dean of the NYU Silver School of Social Work and a co-author of the study, told CNN at the time that stakeholders have to get to the bottom of why so many users who were in serious distress wouldn’t use it again. Lindsey added that this means determining whether better training is needed, more resources or other solutions.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a trained listener, call 988. Visit 988lifeline.org for crisis chat services or for more information.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.