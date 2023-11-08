‘It just feels a bit too silly’ – PRWeek Christmas panel on Aldi, Boots, Morrisons and more
PRWeek UK has assembled a team of creative comms experts to critique some of this year’s major festive campaigns. Today: Boots, Morrisons, Aldi, Amazon and Coca-Cola.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>