Patreon hires Twitch global comms head Brielle Villablanca

Her new position includes oversight of comms, social, events and community.

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitch global communications head Brielle Villablanca has joined content platform Patreon as VP of communications and creator advocacy.

Villablanca started in the newly created role last week, reporting to chief brand officer Rory Brown and serving as a member of Patreon's executive team. The position includes oversight of comms, social, events and community, Villablanca said.

With the creator advocacy piece of her role, Villablanca is reaching internal and external audiences, advocating for creator control over their art and raising the external perception of creators as a legitimate career, she said.

"Patreon has long recognized the extraordinary influence creators have on our culture, and they play a unique role in supporting and enabling creative freedom,” said Villablanca via email. “I'm thrilled to join the team to help realize Patreon's vision for a better future for creators and their fans."

Patreon provides tools, including a subscription service, that creators use to monetize their efforts. On the platform, fans — or “Patrons” — choose how much money they want to pay to creators, who in return often provide exclusive access to their work or extra content.

Villablanca has joined Patreon from Twitch, where she led global communications and community engagement, including overseeing social media and community productions. She worked at the streaming platform from 2019 until this month.

A Twitch spokesperson was not available for comment.

Twitch also promoted Samantha Faught to global head of PR in May but she left to join live-shopping marketplace Whatnot as VP of communications in September.

Twitch went through a leadership change when CEO Emmett Shear resigned in March. He was replaced by president Dan Clancy. It laid off 400 employees that same month.

Prior to Twitch, Villablanca was corporate communications lead at Twitter, now known as X. Villablanca also worked at PR firms Mighty and Shift Communications, as well as Zynga, the company behind mobile games such as FarmVille and Words with Friends.

Patreon CEO Jack Conte told PRWeek via email that Villablanca’s “deep expertise in building energized communities is going to be crucial to telling our story as we expand beyond membership and give our creators the tools they need to build strong relationships with their most passionate fans.”

Patreon’s $155 million funding round in 2021 valued the company at $4 billion, and the company has raised more than $400 million.

Patreon has acquired four companies: Moment, a livestream platform for events and ticketed experiences; Subbable, a subscription-based funding site for artists; Kit, a platform that helps creators bundle merchandise with their subscriptions; and Memberful, a subscription membership platform.

Last year, Patreon laid off 80 staffers, or about 17% of its workforce, closed offices in Berlin and Dublin and reduced the size of its creator-partnerships operations.

Patreon was cofounded by Conte and chief technology officer Sam Yam in 2013. The platform has 8 million-plus monthly active members and 250,000-plus creators. About $3.5 billion has been paid out to creators, according to Patreon’s website.