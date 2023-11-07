Navigating the Biden AI executive order's impact on communications

PR pros play a pivotal role in shaping dialogue and guiding public understanding of AI's role in our future, says SourceCode’s Kristen Stippich.

President Joe Biden's executive order on artificial intelligence is a directive, setting a framework for the development of AI technologies. Its influence will significantly impact how we as communication professionals undertake our day-to-day tasks and articulate the vision and utilization of AI within the companies we serve.

Understanding the facets of the EO, as it evolves into policies, will be crucial for internal and external communications teams to shape strategies that resonate with authenticity and transparency, thereby fostering trust among all stakeholders.

Safety standards and informed communication

As government and corporate policies take shape, decision-makers will look to their communications leaders to comprehend, shape and disseminate the implications of AI on the organization's interactions with teams and the public. Communication professionals must grasp AI and its resulting standards well enough to convey its meaning to stakeholders through informative messages. This is essential to reassure stakeholders of a commitment to safety and reliability in AI implementation.

Addressing equity

Given the order's focus on preventing AI algorithms from perpetuating bias and discrimination, communication leaders must also stress the importance of incorporating and addressing how AI activities undertaken by the organizations they represent account for bias and discrimination when guiding organizational leaders. This emphasis is crucial for both internal and external communications, particularly in addressing evolving AI policies related to hiring practices, data use and employee growth.

Privacy and data protection in communications

With companies focusing on privacy-preserving techniques and data protection aligned with the EO, communication professionals will need to revamp communication plans, especially those involving consumer and personal data usage. Organizational shifts in data collection and use will significantly influence communication campaigns. Striking a balance between informative communication and privacy concerns will be crucial for fostering trust.

Embracing change and upholding credibility

Despite concerns about potential operational constraints, historical precedents, such as GDPR in the E.U., eventually led to workable solutions. For communication leaders, offering unwavering support and advocating for clear, empathetic communication supported by company actions will be fundamental.

Staying on top of rapid shifts in AI development

The AI industry is in a state of constant evolution, and we are only just beginning to comprehend its implications for individuals, businesses and government. Amid various concurrent initiatives, staying abreast of these changes and comprehending their profound impact can be challenging.

The evolving AI landscape necessitates strategic and ethical communication approaches. Communication professionals play a pivotal role in shaping dialogues and guiding public understanding and acceptance of AI's role in our future. Our proactive involvement will be essential in navigating this ever-transforming terrain.

Kristen Stippich is EVP and head of client services at SourceCode Communications.