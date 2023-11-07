Brian Ellner exits WPP, BCW

The WPP U.S. public affairs lead and BCW EVP for growth and marketing corporate purpose is leaving the holding company for a new opportunity.

NEW YORK: WPP U.S. public affairs lead and BCW EVP for growth and marketing corporate purpose Brian Ellner has departed the agency and its holding company.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Ellner left his role at BCW, and by extension the two days a week he worked for WPP, for a new opportunity.

Ellner declined to comment on his next steps. A BCW representative could not be reached for comment.

Ellner previously served as BCW corporate practice lead in 2018 before taking on the role of EVP. He started work with WPP at the holding company level in 2021. Prior to BCW, Ellner worked for Edelman for five years, most recently serving as GM for public affairs and issues advocacy. He was also a member of PRWeek’s 2021 Pride in PR class.

Ellner joins a series of executive departures from the WPP agency this year. EVP and public affairs and crisis practice lead for BCW New York Brianne Nurick left the firm to join TrailRunner International in October.

Bailey Pescatore, an EVP in BCW’s health practice, left the agency after 10 years in September to join MSL Health. Rachi Govil exited the same month after 18 years, most recently serving as North America healthcare practice lead. She joined Real Chemistry as chief client officer of integrated marketing communications.

Jillian Janaczek left BCW after almost 25 years, most recently serving as president of BCW New York. She succeeded David Bently as CEO of Porter Novelli in August.

Vice chair of client strategy Teresa Henderson left the firm in September to join TrailRunner International. Gus Okwu left his role as EVP and financial communications practice lead at BCW, also joining TrailRunner in January.

The departures took place after former BCW CEO Donna Imperato retired from the WPP agency, with Corey duBrowa taking over as head of the global firm at the beginning of August.

The agency laid off 21 U.S. employees earlier this month, citing managing “costs against our revenue realities,” according to an email to North America employees from CEO of the Americas Kristine Boyden, who joined the firm from Cruise, a self-driving automotive company, last month. The WPP firm also brought on Michelle Hutton as global chief client and growth officer from Edelman.

BCW Group reported a revenue increase of 9% to $812 million globally and 6% to $387 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

WPP cut its growth forecasts in its Q3 results, with holding company CEO Mark Read stating the holding company’s top-line performance was “below our expectations.” BCW was among WPP’s PR agencies seeing declines last quarter, as was the since-rebranded Hill & Knowlton.