Hill & Knowlton debuts Sonar intelligence product

NEW YORK: Hill & Knowlton has launched its global intelligence and technology unit, alongside an exclusive partnership with Pendulum Intelligence to produce a tool that will help clients combat disinformation.

The unit will have more than 50 data and technology staffers from H&K, supported by additional advisers. It will draw on the agency’s data and analytics experience and technology to support clients as they navigate increasingly complex challenges in the digital domain.

The intelligence and technology unit will be led by H+K global technology officer Grant Toups. He will be supported by Allison Spray, who is moving into the role of the global head of intel and technology innovation, focusing on research and development of services. Elliott Gauthier will serve as global head of intelligence and technology products and services, responsible for scaling and commercializing products.

Pendulum, a machine learning platform, is partnering with H&K to produce H&K Sonar, an analytics tool designed to support risk management. Able to analyze audio, video, and text media, the tool can identify and predict disinformation or reputation risks, helping clients to proactively combat harmful narratives.

It monitors a wide range of channels, including niche ones that have been a hotbed for disinformation such as Bitchute and Rumble, the firm said in a statement. H+K Sonar is the first in a forthcoming suite of co-developed products between the agency and Pendulum, the agency said in a statement.

WPP-owned Hill & Knowlton rebranded this week from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, returning to its original name.