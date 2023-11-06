Anheuser-Busch InBev appoints Donna Lorenson as chief communications officer

Lorenson joins from Kenvue, where she was chief corporate affairs officer.

NEW YORK: Anheuser-Busch InBev has appointed Donna Lorenson as chief communications officer, effective November 13.

She will join the company’s senior leadership team and report to CEO Michel Doukeris, according to an AB InBev statement. Lorenson was not immediately available for comment.

Pictured: Donna Lorenson. (Photo used with permission)

“Excited to take on the role of chief communications officer at AB InBev, a company committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients,” Lorenson wrote in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

In the newly created role, Lorenson will be "charged with protecting, promoting and enhancing the company’s reputation; aiming to win trust with key audiences every day," according to her LinkedIn post.

Lorenson joins AB InBev from Kenvue, where she served as chief corporate affairs officer. The Johnson & Johnson consumer health spinoff includes brands Tylenol, Neutrogena, Listerine and Band-Aid.

A Kenvue spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

She started in the Kenvue role in May after almost eight years at Johnson & Johnson, most recently serving as VP of global communications and public affairs of consumer health.

Prior to that, Lorenson worked at Alcon Laboratories as head of U.S. communications and spent nearly a decade at Edelman, most recently as EVP of the firm's New York health practice in 2013.

AB InBev is a Belgium-based drink and brewing company. The company’s brands include Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Heineikin and Goose Island Brewery, among others, according to its website.

Anheuser-Busch brand Bud Light faced controversy earlier this year after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney collaborated with the brand on a sponsored Instagram post, sparking a conservative backlash and calls for a boycott.

Bud Light sent Mulvaney a can of beer with her face on it in early April which she shared to her social channel. The influencer bashed the beer brand for not defending her or checking in amid an increase in bullying and transphobia that occurred from the partnership.

Following the public fallout, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a steep decline in U.S. sales and profit in Q2 and the company is still feeling the backlash. The brewer said that growth in other regions was offset by a decline in North America sales, with U.S. Q3 revenue down 13.5%. The company said the drop was “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”