PepsiCo names Chris Manzini as head of global communications

PURCHASE, NY: PepsiCo has hired Chris Manzini as SVP and head of global communications.

Starting in December, Manzini will be responsible for spearheading “a refreshed strategic and proactive comms agenda,” as well as building a digital-first comms team and enhancing the company’s reputation, PepsiCo said in a statement.

He will lead a 150-person strong comms team across more than 200 countries and territories globally, and will report to chief corporate affairs officer Stephen Kehoe, who joined PepsiCo from Edelman in May.

A PepsiCo spokesperson could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Manzini joins PepsiCo from Edelman, where he spent more than 20 years, most recently as president of specialist agency Assembly Media, which was built to serve Microsoft, according to its website.

There, he helped Microsoft advance its leadership position in AI, develop thought leadership programs like the Work Trends Index, support the company’s gaming ambition and build brand love through social content and engagement, according to a PepsiCo statement.

During his stint at Edelman, Manzini also managed key parts of the business as a GM, oversaw core practice areas such as corporate and crisis management and served as client adviser for PepsiCo, Shell, Starbucks and Yum Brands.

“We are incredibly grateful to [Manzini’s] 20-plus years of service to Edelman and its clients,” an Edelman spokesperson said via email. “We look forward to continuing working with him in his new role and wish him the very best.”

When asked about Manzini’s replacement, the Edelman spokesperson said Lisa Sepulveda, global chief client officer, will continue to oversee Edelman’s global clients in close partnership with her leadership team.

PepsiCo reported $23.45 billion in net revenue during Q3, up from $21.97 billion the prior-year period and beating analysts’ expectations. Net income attributable to the company was $3.09 billion, compared to $2.7 billion a year earlier.

The food and beverage giant’s brands include Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Lay’s, Doritos, Quaker, Tostitos and Starry.