Meet Margy, APCO Worldwide’s ‘AI-powered team member’

WASHINGTON: APCO Worldwide has launched an “AI-powered team member,” dubbed Margy, to help clients and employees capitalize on the full potential of artificial intelligence, according to an agency statement.

Margy, named after APCO founder and executive chairman Margery Kraus, was trained using the “collective wisdom” and expertise of the firm’s global employees, top advisers and 40 years of history, APCO said.

It can help APCO clients and staffers automate content generation, quickly process large amounts of information, predict potential crises and monitor progress and impact through real-time dashboards.

The tool, which APCO claims is a new form of “adaptive intelligence,” debuts after more than five years of testing and experimentation under the leadership of Dr. Abdullah Sahyoun, the agency’s global AI technology lead.

Evan Kraus, COO and MD of operations, said because Margy was built on APCO’s in-house AI lab, which includes proprietary integrations with Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure, it's more secure than “a lot of [other AI] tools people are using,” which are often trained using public information and data.

“We thought it was a good moment to explain what we’re doing and to talk about the journey we’ve been on for some time,” said Kraus. “[We’re trying] to put a flag in the ground about what makes us distinct, and maybe set an example for others.”

APCO has also established an AI advisory offering to help clients navigate the technology’s murky waters. The practice will assist in developing responsible AI principles, crisis management, competitive benchmarking and AI education — areas in which the firm has seen upticks in demand.

“We want to make sure we’re in a position to help [clients] peek around the corner and navigate this incredibly complex moment of transformation,” said Emily Scherberth, APCO consulting services lead.

Led by Kraus, APCO’s AI Steering Committee oversees Margy and its AI advisory offering. The committee includes Sahyoun, Scherberth, head of AI comms lab Imad Lahad and AI equity and anti-bias lead David Sanchez Carmona, among others.

APCO posted an 8% increase in revenue to $186.3 million globally in 2022, and was up 2.8% to $87.4 million in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.

This year, APCO has bought management consulting agency Gagen MacDonald, public policy and government affairs firm NGC International Advisory, strategic comms company Strategic Advice and financial comms shop Camarco.