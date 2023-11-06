Brand Film Awards EMEA 2024 - 'early bird' deadline nears

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.
The Brand Film Awards scheme is now in its eighth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.
A new category for 2024 is Best Short-Cut, recognising the best film lasting no more than 15 seconds. There are three post-production categories this year, focused on different elements of expertise.
The judges confirmed so far are:
- Ben Forder, head of video, That Lot
- Rajet Gamhiouen, head of new business, MSQ
- Ruth Holland, executive producer, BBC Studios
- Abigail Howson, VP, YouTube, Jellyfish
- Will Ingham, ECD, WING
- Levente Kovacs, chief creative officer, White Rabbit Budapest
- Matthew Peltier, head of film, Brands2Life
- Dan Ruttley, founder and executive producer, Feed Films
- Kate Sarginson, head of creative, Fight or Flight
- Jodie Woolfson, founder Oh My Creative
The ‘early bird’ deadline for entries is Thursday 30 November 2023, with a standard deadline of Thursday 25 January 2024. The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 29 February 2024. The results will be announced at a live event on Tuesday 23 April featuring a cinematic showcase.
Click here for more information – and good luck!
Full list of categories
- B2B
- Internal
- Corporate
- Issues & Reputation Crisis
- Public Affairs
- Consumer Goods
- Healthcare & Pharma
- Sports
- Organisation Documentary
- Branded Programme
- Best Use of Humour
- Most Emotional Impact
- Best Use of Digital/Social Media
- Best Use of an Influencer/Celebrity
- Animated
- Best Director
- Best Short-Cut
- Best Post-Production Editing
- Best Post-Production Motion Graphics
- Best Post-Production Sound Design
- Best Scripted
- Best Use of new Technical Innovation
- Progressive Social Change
- Environmental Sustainability
- Charity/Third Sector
- Production Company of the Year
- Agency of the Year
- Newcomer of the Year