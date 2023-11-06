Brand Film Awards EMEA 2024 – ‘early bird’ deadline nears

Brand Film Awards EMEA from PRWeek and Campaign, which celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, is open for entries for 2024 – and the reduced-price ‘early bird’ deadline of 30 November is fast approaching.

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

The Brand Film Awards scheme is now in its eighth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.

A new category for 2024 is Best Short-Cut, recognising the best film lasting no more than 15 seconds. There are three post-production categories this year, focused on different elements of expertise.

The judges confirmed so far are:

Ben Forder, head of video, That Lot

Rajet Gamhiouen, head of new business, MSQ

Ruth Holland, executive producer, BBC Studios

Abigail Howson, VP, YouTube, Jellyfish

Will Ingham, ECD, WING

Levente Kovacs, chief creative officer, White Rabbit Budapest

Matthew Peltier, head of film, Brands2Life

Dan Ruttley, founder and executive producer, Feed Films

Kate Sarginson, head of creative, Fight or Flight

Jodie Woolfson, founder Oh My Creative

The ‘early bird’ deadline for entries is Thursday 30 November 2023, with a standard deadline of Thursday 25 January 2024. The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 29 February 2024. The results will be announced at a live event on Tuesday 23 April featuring a cinematic showcase.

Click here for more information – and good luck!

Full list of categories