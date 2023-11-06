Brand Film Awards EMEA 2024 – ‘early bird’ deadline nears

News

Brand Film Awards EMEA from PRWeek and Campaign, which celebrates the best brand storytelling on film, is open for entries for 2024 – and the reduced-price ‘early bird’ deadline of 30 November is fast approaching.

by PRWeek UK staff Added 5 hours ago

Awards will be presented for the top brand films across EMEA, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres – click here for more details.

The Brand Film Awards scheme is now in its eighth year of celebrating the best of filmic brand storytelling throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. There will be awards for the top agency, media production company and brand of the year – see the full list of categories below.

A new category for 2024 is Best Short-Cut, recognising the best film lasting no more than 15 seconds. There are three post-production categories this year, focused on different elements of expertise.

The judges confirmed so far are:

  • Ben Forder, head of video, That Lot
  • Rajet Gamhiouen, head of new business, MSQ
  • Ruth Holland, executive producer, BBC Studios
  • Abigail Howson, VP, YouTube, Jellyfish
  • Will Ingham, ECD, WING
  • Levente Kovacs, chief creative officer, White Rabbit Budapest
  • Matthew Peltier, head of film, Brands2Life
  • Dan Ruttley, founder and executive producer, Feed Films
  • Kate Sarginson, head of creative, Fight or Flight
  • Jodie Woolfson, founder Oh My Creative

The ‘early bird’ deadline for entries is Thursday 30 November 2023, with a standard deadline of Thursday 25 January 2024. The shortlist will be announced on Thursday 29 February 2024. The results will be announced at a live event on Tuesday 23 April featuring a cinematic showcase.

Click here for more information – and good luck!

Full list of categories

  • B2B
  • Internal
  • Corporate
  • Issues & Reputation Crisis
  • Public Affairs
  • Consumer Goods
  • Healthcare & Pharma
  • Sports
  • Organisation Documentary
  • Branded Programme
  • Best Use of Humour
  • Most Emotional Impact
  • Best Use of Digital/Social Media
  • Best Use of an Influencer/Celebrity
  • Animated
  • Best Director
  • Best Short-Cut
  • Best Post-Production Editing
  • Best Post-Production Motion Graphics
  • Best Post-Production Sound Design
  • Best Scripted
  • Best Use of new Technical Innovation
  • Progressive Social Change
  • Environmental Sustainability
  • Charity/Third Sector
  • Production Company of the Year
  • Agency of the Year
  • Newcomer of the Year

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

(Credit: Maria Korneeva via Getty Images)

PR firm ‘placing promotional copy as genuine news’, investigation claims

Santa training academy hires PR agency

Santa training academy hires PR agency

Havas Red names UK and Europe ECD

Havas Red names UK and Europe ECD

(Credit: svetikd/Getty Images)

John Lewis isn’t ‘winning’ Christmas this year, social data reveals

Ogilvy names global and EMEA president for integrated comms

Ogilvy names global and EMEA president for integrated comms

TB Cardew launches healthcare arm

TB Cardew launches healthcare arm

(Carl Court/Staff/Getty Images)

Braverman out, Cameron in – what are comms people saying?

Hotwire UK hires senior trio as ‘momentum returns’

Hotwire UK hires senior trio as ‘momentum returns’

PR body ICCO and UN unite to tackle climate comms ‘challenges’

PR body ICCO and UN unite to tackle climate comms ‘challenges’

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now