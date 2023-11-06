‘This made me cringe’ – PRWeek Christmas panel on Asda, Lidl, Sainsbury’s and more
PRWeek UK has assembled a team of creative comms experts to critique some of this year’s major festive campaigns. Today: Waitrose, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and TK Maxx.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>