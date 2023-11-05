Sprout Social: Consumers most interested in less-than-15-second videos

CHICAGO: Sprout Social has released its Q4 consumer pulse survey, detailing the public’s expectations from brands on social media and their own user preferences.

It found that consumers are most interested in seeing more short-form video content from brands, particularly videos under 15 seconds (42%). This is followed by longer videos lasting 15 to 30 seconds (39%) and static images (30%). Audio and text-only content garnered the least interest, with 10% of respondents each choosing these options.

Those surveyed expressed the most interest in seeing front-line employees reflected more in a brand’s social content (48%). This was followed by a brand’s social media team (42%) and customers and brands’ social followers (42%).

Most respondents said they would reach out to a brand on social media during the holiday season, with 44% reporting it was somewhat likely and 30% saying it was very likely. Outreach to brands was typically motivated by a desire to ask a question about a product before buying it (65%). Other reasons include sharing positive product or service feedback (39%) or asking an order question after purchase (38%). Consumers said they are most likely to contact a brand over Facebook (69%), Instagram (65%) or TikTok (41%).

Regarding product discovery, most users rely on recommendations on social media from their friends or family (60%). Others prefer face-to-face recommendations (57%), while a large percentage also rely on a brand’s social media account (55%).

The social media management company surveyed more than 1,600 consumers in the U.S. and U.K. across age groups.