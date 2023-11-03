BCW lays off 21 North America employees

The WPP agency cited managing “costs against our revenue realities,” in an email from CEO of the Americas Kristine Boyden.

NEW YORK: BCW has laid off 21 employees across North America, the firm said in an internal email on Wednesday.

In the memo obtained by PRWeek, CEO of the Americas Kristine Boyden addressed North America colleagues via email about the departures.

“2023 has been an incredibly difficult year, not just for us in North America, but across our industry,” Boyden wrote. “The uncertainty of the global economy has made clients and new business prospects extremely cautious with their budgets this year, and we expect that to continue into 2024.”

Boyden joined the agency from Cruise, a self-driving automotive company, in October, replacing North America president Mary Corcoran. Corcoran is set to leave the agency at the end of this year.

“As you know, we must manage our costs against our revenue realities. We cut personal, commercial and office costs and limited non-billable expenses for the remainder of the year. We also closed every job opening posted except for one hire critical to our business,” the memo continues. “Unfortunately, everything we’ve done hasn’t been enough.”

There are currently six open positions listed on BCW North America’s website.

In the memo, Boyden clarified that BCW will still have a November raise pool and promotion cycle for North America employees. Employees affected by the layoffs will be provided full access to WPP’s recruitment and transition services, she added.

“Please be sure to treat our departing colleagues with the appreciation, kindness and grace that each of them deserves. We will be rooting for them and their future success,” the memo ended.

BCW declined to comment beyond the memo and would not confirm which departments were affected.

The agency reported 1,950 U.S. employees and 4,680 global employees in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

BCW is the latest in a string of firms to cut back on their staffing this year. Zeno Group eliminated 3% of its global workforce in June. Edelman laid off about 240 employees, or 4% of its workforce, and WE let go of “less than 5%” of its staff the same month. Praytell laid off fewer than 10 employees due to a “bogey” in May and Weber Shandwick eliminated the roles of just under two dozen staff members in late February.

A series of executives have departed from BCW in recent months, as well. EVP and public affairs and crisis practice lead for BCW New York Brianne Nurick left the firm to join TrailRunner International in October.

Bailey Pescatore, an EVP in BCW’s health practice, left the agency after 10 years in September to join MSL Health. Rachi Govil exited the same month after 18 years, most recently serving as North America healthcare practice lead. She joined Real Chemistry as chief client officer of integrated marketing communications.

Vice chair of client strategy Teresa Henderson left the firm in September to join TrailRunner International. Gus Okwu left his role as EVP and financial communications practice lead at BCW, also joining TrailRunner International in January.

Former BCW CEO Donna Imperato announced her retirement from the WPP agency in January, with Corey duBrowa taking over as head of the global firm at the beginning of August.

BCW Group reported a revenue increase of 9% to $812 million globally and 6% to $387 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s 2023 Agency Business Report.

More recently, WPP cut its growth forecasts in its Q3 results, with holding company CEO Mark Read stating the holding company’s top-line performance was “below our expectations.” BCW was among WPP’s PR agencies seeing declines last quarter, including Hill+Knowlton Strategies.